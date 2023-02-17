How are Loki's He Who Remains and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Kang connected?

Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania share some serious connective tissue in the form of He Who Remains and Kang the Conqueror. Besides the obvious – both parts are played by Jonathan Majors – the two characters have a crucial link that could be key to the future of the MCU, specifically Loki season 2.

Below, we explain the connections between Kang and He Who Remains and dive into what this means for the future. Be warned, there are major Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania spoilers below! Turn back now if you haven't seen the Marvel movie yet!

How are He Who Remains and Kang connected?

(Image credit: Disney)

He Who Remains is a Kang Variant – and, as we learn in the Quantumania post-credits scenes, there are a ton of other Variants. When Loki and Sylvie meet him in the Loki finale, it's revealed that He Who Remains is guarding the Sacred Timeline, and the Time-Keepers were a ruse all along. He Who Remains is particularly worried about Variants of himself having free reign over the timeline, which, as we see in Quantumania, could be catastrophic, as Kang the Conqueror claims that his Variants have been playing with time "like children" and causing incursions, which is when two universes collide.

Ultimately, He Who Remains is killed by Sylvie, which, as the final moments of Loki season 1 reveal, opens the door to other Kangs.

How does Quantumania set up Loki season 2?

(Image credit: Disney)

Not only does Quantumania fully reveal the scale of the threat that worried He Who Remains, but it also directly sets up Loki season 2. In the final post-credits stinger, Loki and Mobius watch a presentation being given on time by a Kang Variant, Victor Timely. Loki, visibly terrified, identifies him as the man the trickster met in the Loki finale, which surprises Mobius.

In the finale, after Sylvie kills He Who Remains, Loki returns to the TVA to find Kang has already taken over, and Mobius has no memory of him. It's unclear from the Quantumania post-credits scene if Mobius has regained his memories of Loki, but what is clear is that the duo are tracking down Kang(s) through time. That means we can expect Loki season 2 to revolve around this search, as well as the ramifications of a Kang Variant taking control of the TVA.

For even more on Quantumania, check out our spoilery deep dives on: