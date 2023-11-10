Marvel delays push back Captain America: Brave New World and more – making Deadpool 3 the only MCU movie coming in 2024

A fresh round of Marvel delays has seriously reshuffled the release slate – leaving a packed 2025 and a pretty empty 2024 for the MCU.

The SAG-AFTRA actors' strike has finally come to an end, but for many of Marvel's tentpoles, it was apparently too late in the day for the blockbusters to meet their intended release dates.

Deadpool 3 is the least affected, moving from May 3, 2024, to July 26, 2024. The film stars Ryan Reynolds as the Merc with a Mouth and Hugh Jackman as his iconic X-Men character Wolverine.

The threequel is standing alone in 2024, though, with Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and Blade all moving to 2025. Captain America 4 will now open on February 14, 2025 (shifted from July 26, 2024). This was Blade's release date, but the Mahershala Ali movie will now release on November 7, 2025 instead. Thunderbolts has also been delayed from December 20, 2024, to July 25, 2025.

This means that, in 2024, the only MCU movie to release will be Deadpool 3 – while 2025 is packed with Captain America 4, Thunderbolts, Blade, and Fantastic Four (scheduled for May 2, 2025).

Of course, there will no doubt be some Marvel Disney Plus shows releasing in 2024, but nothing has a firm release date for next year just yet. That leaves 2024 looking like slim pickings for Marvel fare, though there are some offerings from Sony. Venom 3 is arriving on November 8, 2024, after being delayed from July, while Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter are also both set to open in 2024 (on February 14 and August 30, respectively).

As for now, Loki season 2 has just wrapped up on Disney Plus, and The Marvels is out in theaters now. For more on both, check out our deep dives below: