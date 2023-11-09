Venom 3 is first to get delayed as the actors’ strike ends

We knew this was coming. As the actors’ strike officially comes to a close, the movie release dates calendar has started to shift. First up: Venom 3, which has moved back to the end of 2024.

Originally set for next July, Sony’s symbiotic threequel is now landing on November 8, 2024. That means Eddie Brock’s next comic book caper is currently sandwiched in between Joker: Folie a Deux (October 4) and The Thunderbolts (slated for December 20, 2024).

Despite the stop-start nature of Hollywood in recent months, there’s been plenty of news surrounding Venom 3 in the past year. Ted Lasso’s Juno Temple has been cast in a mystery role, as has Chiwetel Ejiofor. Kelly Marcel, writer of the first two Venom films, is on board as director.

Previously, star Tom Hardy took to Instagram to tease the script of Venom 3 – heavily hinting that it would be his “last dance” as the Marvel character.

On the topic of Venom 3, Hardy explained to Digital Spy back in 2021: "These things [usually] come in threes. If there's going to be a new one – and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can't count on them ever happening again – everyone has got to be as if it was the last one."

He continued: "But I think it's really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same... the same story, the same film. So that you don't surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere."

