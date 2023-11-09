The actors strike is now over as tentative deal is reached

The SAG-AFTRA union have agreed to a tentative deal with major studios which will bring to an end the longest actors strike in Hollywood history. Reaching an agreement with the likes of Disney and Netflix on Wednesday November 8, the 118-day long strike officially ended just after midnight earlier today.

On behalf of the union, the negotiating committee voted unanimously on the deal which will then be presented to the SAG-AFTRA national board for final approval this Friday. That three-year contract will see actors protected against artificial intelligence (AI) for the first time in history, with the agreement also increasing minimum salaries and introducing new bonuses which will be paid by streaming services.

In a statement, SAG-AFTRA officially suspended the strike and thanked those who supported them: "We also thank our union siblings - the workers that power this industry - for the sacrifices they have made while supporting our strike and that of the Writers Guild of America. We stand together in solidarity and will be there for you when you need us. Thank you all for your dedication, your commitment, and your solidarity throughout this strike. It is because of YOU that these improvements became possible."

Following final approval, Hollywood will now ramp back up to full production following months of limbo. With both actors and writers (who were also on strike earlier this year) walking off sets, Hollywood had to hit the pause button which led to several productions halting. This caused multiple delays, as seen with the likes of Disney's live-action remake of Snow White and the next instalment in the Mission: Impossible franchise shifting their release dates back by a whole year. Meanwhile other films moved back due to studios not wanting to promote them without the actors, as seen with the upcoming Dune 2.

Several productions will now be able to resume in the coming weeks, which might again adjust the release schedule.