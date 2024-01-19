Vincent D'Onofrio teases what's next for Kingpin after the Echo finale

The jury is still out on what exactly went down with Kingpin after the Echo ending. Clearly, he's changed in some way but, as shown in the Echo post-credit scene, he now has his sights on an even greater prize than being the King of New York's underworld.

Now, Vincent D'Onofrio has offered up his own theory for what happened to Wilson Fisk in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter – as well as briefly teasing what's next for his character.

"I don't think he's changed; I think he's enlightened," D'Onofrio revealed of his character's newfound disposition.

During Echo episode 5, Maya – blessed with her new powers – reaches out to Kingpin and seemingly helps with his childhood trauma, washing away the present-day character’s pain and anger.

And what next for Kingpin? While D'Onofrio – wary of Marvel snipers, perhaps – is keeping things very much close to the chest, he does appear to confirm that his character's bid to become "all powerful" involves a run at the New York mayoral candidacy.

"I haven't seen a lot of the episodes of Echo. So, in my mind, after everything goes down with Maya, he gets on a plane, and … by the end of that flight, he decides, 'If I want to be all powerful, this is what I'm going to do.' That's the most I can tell you," D'Onofrio said.

Kingpin is next set to appear in Daredevil: Born Again alongside returning actor Charlie Cox, though the Disney Plus series has undergone a creative overhaul in recent months, firing the previous writers and directors.

