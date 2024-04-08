As Daredevil: Born Again wraps filming, it turns out one Netflix cast member is returning after all

Ayelet Zurer will return as Vanessa Fisk

It looks like Netflix's Daredevil actor Ayelet Zurer is returning for new Disney Plus series Daredevil: Born Again – despite reports of recasting.

Zurer played Vanessa, an art gallery employee who eventually marries crime boss Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). Although D'Onofrio is definitely reprising his role for the new MCU series, Zurer was reportedly being replaced by Sandrine Holt. "Sad to not take part," Zurer wrote on Instagram back in March 2023

However, photographer Steve Sands has now shared a photo from the set of Daredevil: Born Again to his Instagram story that shows Zurer and D'Onofrio filming a scene on the streets of New York City. "Ayelet Zurer reprises her 'Daredevil' role as Vanessa Mariana alongside Vincent D'Onofrio filming 'Daredevil: Born Again'," reads the caption. 

Along with Zurer and D'Onofrio, Charlie Cox is returning as Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil, while Jon Bernthal is back as the Punisher and Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson will reprise their roles as Matt's friends and colleagues Karen and Foggy. Moon Knight and Loki season 2 helmers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will serve as lead directors on the show, while Dario Scardapane is showrunner. The Netflix show aired for three seasons between 2015 and 2018 as part of the Defenders Saga, which is now officially canon in the MCU.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently set to be released on Disney Plus in 2025. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guide to the story so far in Marvel Phase 5 and a look at what's to come in Marvel Phase 6.

