"We won": Marvel fans rejoice after Netflix’s Daredevil is officially made canon in new Echo trailer

A new Kingpin-centric trailer for Echo is out – and you may have noticed a blast from the past in the teaser.

As you can see below, the trailer uses scenes from Netflix’s Daredevil featuring Vincent D’Onofrio’s crime boss to kick off a retelling of the journey that leads us into Echo: Daredevil and Kingpin crossing paths, Maya’s connection to Kingpin, and the eventual showdown between Kingpin and his adoptive niece in Hawkeye.

In 5 DAYS, Kingpin returns.Experience all 5 episodes of Marvel Studios’ #Echo, streaming January 9 on @DisneyPlus & @Hulu.Set your Disney+ profile to TV-MA to stream. pic.twitter.com/JnRZB8VgipJanuary 4, 2024 See more

"We won," one fan wrote on Twitter in response to what now appears to be Daredevil bleeding into MCU canon. "Netflix is CANON. LFG!!" another replied .

One viewer remarked , "Marvel officially just canonized Daredevil with this one trailer alone. No more naysayers. I can’t wait for Echo!"

So, after years of confusion and doubt, Marvel Studios has made it official: Netflix’s Daredevil – and presumably the rest of the Defenders Saga – is canon to the MCU.

This follows on from a major Marvel producer appearing to confirm that Daredevil was part of the MCU’s ‘Sacred Timeline’ (where the vast majority of its stories take place in the multiverse) earlier this week.

"Now that some time has passed; now that we see actually how well integrated the stories are, I think that I personally… would be confident in saying it is part of the Sacred Timeline," Brad Winderbaum told Screen Rant.

All five episodes of Echo are dropping on January 9.