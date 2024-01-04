Marvel producer appears to clear up a decade-old question: was Netflix's Daredevil part of the MCU?

Is Netflix's Daredevil part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum finally has the answer.

"I can say that up until this point, we've been a little bit cagey about what's Sacred Timeline, what's not Sacred Timeline. That was born of, frankly, a period at the studio where we were like, 'We have to stick the landing with the vendors'", Winderbaum explained to ScreenRant. "It was another part of the company developing the Netflix stuff. We were aware of what they were doing, they were aware of what we were doing, but there was a lot to balance anyway."

The original Daredevil series hit Netflix in 2015, sharing its own separate universe with The Defenders, Jessica Jones, and The Punisher. The upcoming Daredevil: Born Again marks the first official Daredevil series within the MCU, though there has been no official word on whether the show is a reboot or continuation of the original series.

In 2021, both Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio reprised their respective roles, with Cox's Matt Murdock showing up as Peter Parker's lawyer in Spider-Man: No Way Home and D'Onofrio's Kingpin being the big bad in Hawkeye. Cox also showed up to help fellow lawyer Jennifer Walters in 2022's She-Hulk Attorney At Law. D'Onofrio is set to play Kingpin once again in Marvel's upcoming series Echo, which also features Cox's Daredevil. The answer seems like a yes to us!

Added Winderbaum: "But now that some time has passed; now that we see actually how well integrated the stories are, I think that I personally, Brad Winderbaum, would be confident in saying it is part of the Sacred Timeline."

Echo is set to hit Disney Plus and Hulu on January 9 in the US - January 10 in the UK . Daredevil: Born Again is set to hit Disney Plus sometime later in 2024. For more, check out all of the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.