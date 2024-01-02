New Echo clip reveals a Daredevil fight scene that looks just as good as his Netflix show

Echo is kicking off the New Year the right way – with a clip from a no-holds-barred fight scene with Daredevil that has us excited for Marvel’s first 2024 release.

As highlighted by DiscussingFilm on Twitter, a pretty comprehensive sequence involving Echo (Alaqua Cox) and Daredevil (Charlie Cox) was broadcast on television. Check the scene out for yourself below.

The Daredevil/Echo fight sequence was shown on TV earlier today. pic.twitter.com/0cJxAJzq9hJanuary 2, 2024 See more

In the clip, Echo faces down a billy club-wielding Daredevil – complete with a more traditional red suit instead of the mustard number we saw in She-Hulk – and appears to match The Man Without Fear in hand-to-hand combat, up to a point.

After another person enters the fray, Echo heads to a weapons rack. There, she aims a shotgun at Daredevil, before eventually being thrown through the wall of a skating rink. That’s gotta sting.

Echo is the first of the new Marvel Spotlight range of projects – designed to tell darker, more standalone stories in the MCU – and, honestly, this is exactly what we wanted from the new initiative. In short, it looks gritty, well-choreographed, and close in tone and style to Netflix’s Daredevil series, which starred Charlie Cox and ran for three seasons from 2015 to 2018.

While Daredevil isn’t expected to play a huge role in Echo, it’s a primer for what’s to come. Born Again, Daredevil’s own show, has been creatively reworked with its original writers and directors departing. Expect to hear more about the Disney Plus series later this year.

All five episodes of Echo, meanwhile, are set to drop on January 9. For more, check out the first Echo reactions, plus the latest on Marvel Phase 5.