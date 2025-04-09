Daredevil: Born Again isn't pulling its punches during the upcoming finale, as its director teases an "extraordinarily shocking" and "very, very, very violent" moment

Be warned, the Daredevil: Born Again finale ups the ante with an "extraordinarily shocking" moment. And that's saying something after the season we've just witnessed.

"There is a moment in the finale that is extraordinarily shocking on a practical effects level, and is very, very, very violent – but also, as filmmakers, incredibly exciting," director Justin Benson teased to TVLine.

"You’ll know what I’m talking about [when you see it], and I can’t wait for people to understand why there’s a gleam in my eye [right now]."

Benson, alongside directing partner Aaron Moorhead, was drafted in during Born Again's creative overhaul. In October 2023, its original writers and directors were let go by Marvel Studios and remnants of what was shot was meshed together with new material filmed after the fact under the guidance of new showrunner Dario Scardapane.

Star Charlie Cox even praised Marvel for going ahead with the sweeping changes, something he believes wouldn't have necessarily happened at other companies.

"One of the most amazing things about working for this company was their ability to look at what we were making, listen to the things [Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio] and I had to say about it and pivot; decide you know what, this isn’t quite the right direction and we know how we can change it and make it better," Cox said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Benson and Moorhead, of course, impressed after their work on Moon Knight – and will direct its upcoming finale. They are also returning for Daredevil: Born Again season 2, which is currently filming in New York.

Right now, it's all set up for an explosive final episode. With Matt Murdock taking a bullet for long-time nemesis Kingpin and the reveal that Vanessa was the one behind Foggy's murder, there's plenty still at stake in Hell's Kitchen and beyond.

For more on when you can watch the finale, check out the Daredevil: Born Again release schedule. Then dive into our complete list of Daredevil: Born Again Easter eggs.