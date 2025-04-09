Daredevil: Born Again finally reveals who killed Foggy – and it's one of the best twists Marvel has given us in years

We know Bullseye pulled the trigger on Foggy way back in Daredevil: Born Again's premiere, but who was pulling the strings? That's a question that's been hanging over the Disney Plus series for weeks and, thanks to 'Isle of Joy' we finally have an answer – except it's not who you thought it would be.

Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again follow. You have been warned.

While we don't yet know the whys and the hows of it all yet, we know that Wilson Fisk's wife Vanessa was the person behind the murder of Foggy.

"He was away. She was in charge, and she did it. It was her. She did it," Matt Murdock spits during an emotionally-charged dance sequence at Kingpin's gala ball.

Matt only briefly confronts Vanessa. First, she hangs the identity over Daredevil and a potential unmasking to Heather over the 'really good lawyer.' The next stoppage is altogether more propulsive – a bolt from the blue as Matt gets in the way of a bullet as Bullseye attempts to take out Kingpin. Let's hope next week's finale resolves the tangled web of cliffhangers that are about to unspool.

As twists go, it's one of Marvel's better attempts in recent years to pull the rug out from under its audience. Not only is it fairly unexpected – Kingpin working in cahoots with Bullseye, or the sharpshooter working alone would have been far more likely – but it now reframes the show, Vanessa's scenes with Kingpin, and her relationship with her husband.

Reacting to the moment, Daredevil actor Charlie Cox said he was devastated by Foggy's death.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"On a personal level, it's devastating," Cox told IGN .

"Not just because of my friendship with Elden, his brilliance as Foggy. It has been argued that Foggy Nelson is the heartbeat of the MCU," Cox continued. "It's devastating from the show's perspective. There's so much that relationship, that dynamic offers."

"You have to have a reason for remaking the show. You've got to be brave and bold. The writers had this great idea about Matt really swearing off the suit entirely, which is the reverse of [Daredevil season 3]. But in order to do that, there's got to be a real reason. It can't just be anything."

For more on the show, make sure you're keeping up with all the Daredevil: Born Again Easter eggs spotted so far. Then catch up on all things the MCU with the Marvel timeline.