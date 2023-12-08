First Echo reactions will be enough to make sure Daredevil fans are there on day one

The first reactions for Echo, the upcoming Marvel series starring Alaqua Cox’s anti-hero Maya, are in. While they’re not all positive, there’s a clear throughline: it’s brutal, dark, and fans of Daredevil are going to love it.

GamesRadar+’s Entertainment Editor Emily Murray wrote, "Enjoyed the first two episodes of #ECHO which had an incredible (and violent) fight scene I want to watch again and again. The sound design is [fire]. The brilliant Alaqua Cox continually draws me in, but I found the storytelling and pacing shaky. Excited to see the rest!"

Another wrote, "Personally I didn't enjoy all parts, the show is definitely brutal, dark, has calm moments with a strong focus on Maya. Also Daredevil fans will no doubt like what they did in the show."

The Digital Fix’s Tom Percival was similarly mixed, remarking, "Saw the first two episodes of #echo tonight and have a lot of thoughts. I think fans of Netflix’s Daredevil are going to love it. It’s like Marvel remembered it can be violent and dark. Alaqua Cox is amazing! Although I don’t love all the creative decisions."

What’s on Disney Plus tweeted: "More mature than other #disneyplus #marvel shows, great fight scene. Loved Kingpin. Fab Action. Feels more like 'TV'. Lower stakes, perfect for the new Spotlight brand. Can't wait to see the other episodes."

Podcast Tyrell Charles said that Echo is "a grounded, character driven story with hints of bigger things to come".

Charles continued, "The strong focus on Maya's indigenous heritage & personal history intrigues me; and while some quiet moments slow the pacing, when the action scenes come, they are indeed brutal."

Metro’s Sabrina Barr wrote, "I was so excited to watch Alaqua Cox back in action after her epic entrance in Hawkeye… and after seeing the first two episodes, I can’t wait for more."

Echo is streaming on Disney Plus from January 10. For more from the MCU, check the latest on Marvel Phase 5 and upcoming Marvel movies. Then relive the story so far with our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.