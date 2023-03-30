Netflix Daredevil actor addresses recasting of her character for Daredevil: Born Again

Netflix's Daredevil actor Ayelet Zurer has addressed her character being recast in the upcoming Disney Plus series Daredevil: Born Again. Zurer played Vanessa Fisk, an art gallery employee and love interest – and, eventually, the wife – of antagonist Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin, played by Vincent D'Onofrio. However, in December 2022, it was announced that Sandrine Holt had been cast as Vanessa in Daredevil: Born Again.

"Sad to not take part," Zurer wrote in a now-expired Instagram (opens in new tab) story alongside an article looking back at her character's role in the Netflix series. "But I will always be Vincent D'Onofrio's biggest fan."

Plenty of actors from the Netflix show are returning for the Disney Plus show, from Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil, D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, AKA Punisher. Two characters who won't be back for Daredevil's next small-screen outing, though, are fan favorites Karen and Foggy, played by Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson.

Daredevil: Born Again will consist of 18 episodes, which will be written by Covert Affairs creators Matt Corman and Chris Ord. The original Daredevil series ran on Netflix between 2015 and 2018, but all four Defenders series (that's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist) were removed from Netflix and moved to Disney Plus in 2022 under the new title The Defenders Saga.

While we wait for Daredevil: Born Again to arrive on Disney Plus, check out our guide to the rest of the best new TV shows coming our way in 2023 and beyond.