Daredevil's Vanessa star says Vincent D'Onofrio hinted she'd return for Born Again after creative reboot: "He was so sweet"

Exclusive: Daredevil: Born Again star Ayelet Zurer opens up about rejoining the show after being initially recast

Vanessa and Wilson Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Vanessa Fisk has been pulling plenty of strings in Daredevil: Born Again over the season so far, but her trajectory was almost very different. In the original version of the series, before its creative rehaul midway through, Daredevil star Ayelet Zurer was initially recast in the role.

Speaking about the moment she found out she was coming back, Zurer explains the first call she received was from her co-star Vincent D'Onofrio, who plays her on-screen husband Wilson Fisk.

"He was so sweet," she tells GamesRadar+. "I mean, he called me and you know, he hinted to check on me if I'm busy, if anything is happening with my career at the moment. And to which I replied that, 'Right now I'm not.' And so he said, 'Hold on. Give me a few days'. And then, of course, you know, the production called and Dario [Scardapane] called, and they told me that, you know, I'm back in the picture. It was really exciting for me."

She then adds, smiling: "But of course, he was the first call. I'm not supposed to say that." In the season so far, the pair have shared almost all of their scenes together as they've navigated their characters through everything from couples' therapy to murdering ex-boyfriends.

Vanessa and Wilson Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Zurer calls the pair "crazy weird people" but admits it's a real joy to work with D'Onofrio again, many years after the original Daredevil show came to an end.

"It's like coming back home," she explains. "There's something very similar I think in me and Vincent, we both have a sense of sensitivity to honesty and I think we appreciate one another and feel very comfortable because we have that rapport with this friendship and honesty – and always had from the start to be honest."

She adds: "I also really appreciate him as an actor. I think he's amazing. So, you know, whatever he does works for me."

There's only one more episode to go in Daredevil: Born Again season 1, and based on the ending of the latest outing, it will likely feature some big implications for the Fisks. To make sure you don't miss anything, check out our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule.

While you're at it, have a read of our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review and our round-up of all of the Daredevil: Born Again Easter eggs.

