Daredevil: Born Again star says that season 2 will be "amazing" and "even more exciting and crazy than the first"

Daredevil: Born Again might have one episode to go in season 1, but star Ayelet Zurer has teased how exciting the second season is set to be. The Vanessa Fisk actor opened up about the returning Marvel show, which is currently filming in New York City.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ about whether she's read the scripts yet, she said: "I am excited. I think it's an amazing season, even more exciting and crazy than the first but I can't say more than that."

While it's just a small tease, it's a compelling one, as set photos have revealed the return of Charlie Cox and Deborah Ann Woll on the streets of the city. There will likely be a lot to cover in the confirmed second season 2, too, given how much has been set up already for the Daredevil: Born Again season finale.

Indeed, in the latest episode of Daredevil: Born Again, Vanessa's role in Foggy Nelson's death was revealed by Matt Murdock. While we don't learn much more than the fact she was involved, it was a shocking twist nevertheless.

The reveal came as a surprise to star Zurer as well, who explains: "It's hard. I mean, first of all, because I understand, you know, as Ayelet, what the role of Foggy represents for the fans. I'm like, 'Ah, I'm feeling all feelings'. But also at the same time, I understand that there's always consequences."

She adds: "Listen, they gave Vanessa this season so much intrigue and power and complications and emotional journey that I have gratitude towards it, because even though, you know, sometimes I was worried, now that I know what we've done, I'm proud and I'm happy about it."

