Invincible season 4 trailer and release date revealed

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled a new trailer for Invincible season 4, with a Burger Mart-theme, highlighting the favorite fast food chain of Mark Grayson and his friends. The streamer has also revealed that Invincible season 4 will premiere in spring 2026.

In the trailer, Mark is with Eve at the diner in a booth while everything is ruined around them. Mark tells Eve, "Can you believe people used to complain that I could never win a fight?" He talks about all the other Marks he fought, and includes that he "kicked Conquest's ass." It ends with Mark declaring "Season 4 is nuts!"

Here's the trailer:

Invincible Season 4 - Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Along with the trailer, which was revealed during the Invincible panel and New York Comic-Con, Amazon Prime has announced that the season's main villain will be Thragg, one of the most menacing and powerful villains from the comic, who will be voiced by Lee Pace.

"One of the comic’s most enduring and imposing villains, Thragg leads the Viltrum Empire as Grand Regent," reads Amazon's official description of Thragg. "Trained from birth for this role, Thragg rules his people through strength, cruelty, and will - determined to restore Viltrum to its previous glory at any cost."

Pace is of course no stranger to superhero projects, having portrayed the Kree villain Ronan the Accuser in multiple MCU movies.

Invincible season 3 propelled the already massively popular show, based on the comic created by writer Robert Kirkman and artist Cory Walker, to its highest ratings ever, becoming the number one ranked animated show of all time on Amazon Prime Video. The season also received a coveted 100% fresh rating on critical aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

The series centers on Mark Grayson, a superhero who is also the son of an alien conqueror. Along with its distinctive visual style, Invincible is defined by its hero's ability to overcome even the most unbeatable of opponents and his relationships with his family and fellow heroes.

Invincible season 4 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video sometime in March 2026. While we wait, check out the best shows on Amazon Prime Video that you can watch right now.