A new Twilight TV show is heading to Netflix

A new animated Twilight series has been greenlit at Netflix.

The series is based on Midnight Sun, the controversial sequel that serves as a retelling of the first Twilight book from Edward's perspective. Sinead Daly (The Get Down, The Walking Dead: World Beyond" will serve as head writer and executive producer. Author Stephanie Meyer is set to serve as executive producer as well, in addition to Lionsgate, which put out in the live-action film series (HT/Variety).

Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn were published between 2005 and 2008, becoming an almost instant bestselling series. The book Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined, which gender-swaps the first book came in 2015. Midnight Sun, part of which was initially leaked online, came in 2020.

The first Twilight movie, directed by Catherine Hardwick, hit theaters in 2008, and grossed $408 million worldwide. Kristen Stewart played protagonist Bella Swan, with Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen. New Moon was also a box office success, coming in hot alongside Eclipse, Breaking Dawn, and Breaking Dawn Part 2. Overall, the film saga has garnered over $3 billion total.

Initial reports of the new animated series sparked rumblings of a live-action reboot, with Hardwick suggesting that Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi take over the roles of Bella and Edward.

