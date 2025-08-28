The Twilight Saga teases potential re-release with cryptic post, and fans are losing their mind: "Hoa Hoa Hoa season is back"

It's time to head back to Forks, Washington, as the Twilight franchise is teasing a comeback of sorts, and we think it means the Twilight Saga is heading back to cinemas.

The official Twilight Twitter page, which has been unusually active this year, randomly posted the tease on August 27. The image, which shows Robert Pattinson's vampire Edward Cullen, Kristen Stewart's Bella Swan, and Taylor Lautner's werewolf Jacob Black, reads, "Forever begins again. The Twilight Saga. This October." Check out the post below.

But what does it mean? The post was captioned "Tomorrow," suggesting that more news is still to come. However, we think we already know what is coming. It has to be a theatrical re-release of the whole Twilight saga, right? It does seem like a strange time to release all of the movies again, as the franchise is not celebrating any big anniversaries this year.

It seems as though fans are just as confused as one replied, "What does this mean? Stop playing with me," and another added, "Wait… am I being pranked? Somebody wake me." However, others are pretty set on the fact that it is probably a re-release, with one saying, "Can’t wait to experience this on the big screen once again."

The Twilight film franchise kicked off in 2008 with Twilight and spanned across four more movies over the next 5 years: New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn part 1, and Breaking Dawn part 2. The saga has not seen an official theatrical release since the movies first hit the big screen. But the franchise's recent surge in popularity, thanks to the TikTok age, may be a factor in why Lionsgate is choosing to show the films again.

There is, however, another, brand-new Twilight project on the horizon. A Twilight animated series is currently in development at Netflix, based on Stephenie Meyer’s 2020 novel, Midnight Sun. The book retells the Twilight story from the perspective of sparkly vampire Edward Cullen. However, it is important to note that none of the franchise's original cast are so far involved with Netflix's Midnight Sun series as of yet.

