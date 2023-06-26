Ryan Gosling sings an '80s power ballad in Barbie

The Barbie soundtrack includes popular artists like Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Charlie XCX, Dua Lipa... and Ryan Gosling?

According to Rolling Stone, Gosling's Ken sings a "big Eighties-style power ballad" reportedly titled "I'm Just Ken." The track is produced by Bruno Mars and Amy Winehouse collaborator Mark Ronson.

"Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff," the actor previously told Entertainment Weekly.

Gosling previously showcased his singing skills in Damien Chazelle’s La La Land back in 2016, so we know the dude has pipes. We just have a feeling it's going to be something unintentionally (for the ever-serious Ken) hilarious.

"I have to be honest, up until this point, I only knew Ken from afar. I didn’t know Ken from within," the actor explained (via The Hollywood Reporter) earlier this year. "If I’m being really honest, I doubted my Ken-ergy. I didn’t see it. Margot [Robbie] and Greta [Gerwig], I feel like they conjured this out of me somewhere."

Per the trailer, Ken follows Barbie around like a helpless puppy – and we don't blame him.

Barbie: The Album also features Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, HAIM, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, Lizzo, PinkPantheress, Tame Impala, and The Kid Laroi. The album drops the same day as the movie's premiere.

Barbie is out in theaters on July 21, 2023.