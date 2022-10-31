Severance adds Gwendoline Christie, John Noble, and more as season 2 starts filming

Severance season 2 is officially underway – and eight new actors are joining the cast.

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones, The Sandman), John Noble (Fringe, Elementary), Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie), Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Robby Benson (Beauty and the Beast, One to One), Stefano Carannante (Mirabilia), and Olafur Darri Olafsson (The Tourist, Trapped) have all signed on for the second season of Apple TV Plus's Emmy Award-winning workplace thriller.

Season one stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Christopher Walken are all set to return.

We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting second chapter of Severance," said director and executive producer Ben Stiller. "Though we don't know how long we've been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn't be happier. Praise Kier!"

Apple TV Plus also shared a rather ominous behind-the-scenes image with Scott's Mark standing with his eyes closed in what appears to be the Lumon office. On the director's monitor are the labels 'innie,' 'outie,' and Kier. Season one of Severance had a rather explosive finale and ended on quite the cliffhanger, so we can't wait to see what's in store for Mark, Helly, Irving, Dylan, and co.

Severance season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV Plus now.