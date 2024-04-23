Forget the Dune popcorn bucket, Terrifier fans want to eat out of Art the Clown's head

Film fans will know that themed popcorn buckets are very much in right now, but there is one that may just put you off eating anything sweet for a while - a Terrifier 3 clown head bucket, and fans are petitioning for its creation right now.

Self-proclaimed "passionate fans of the Terrifier series" are desperate for the buckets to drop just before the movie's release, so much so, that they have started an online petition on Change.org calling for the powers at be to make it happen.

"We believe that an exclusive popcorn bucket would be a fantastic addition to our movie-going experience for Terrifier 3," reads the petition description. "This is more than just about popcorn; it's about enhancing fan experiences and celebrating our love for cinema in all its forms. We urge all movie theaters planning on screening Terrifier 3 this October to consider introducing these exclusive popcorn buckets."

The petition already has over 3450 signatures out of a needed 5000 at the time of writing.

Bloody Disgusting , who is distributing the movie in the US alongside Cineverse and Iconic Releasing, shared the petition on Twitter as well as a mock-up of a possible bucket design, and fans just can't get enough of it. See the full tweet below.

#Terrifier fans are rallying for a Terrifier 3 (@TerrifierFilm) Art the Clown popcorn bucket with an online petition. And yes, we signed it. Let's make it happen. Join us! https://t.co/L9BcLrlScw pic.twitter.com/8bylLjjppIApril 22, 2024 See more

However, this is not the first time movie marketing has gone that one step further in terms of merch, as earlier this year we were graced, or rather plagued, by Dune 2’s suggestive-looking sandworm-themed popcorn bucket. And it looks like Marvel is jumping on the trend too as Ryan Reynolds recently teased an upcoming Deadpool 3 popcorn bucket, tweeting "Wait till you see the Deadpool popcorn bucket." We can only imagine what that one will look like.

As per the official synopsis, Terrifier 3, written and directed by Damien Leone, welcomes back our favorite unkillable villain Art the Clown, “set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve.” If that description isn't bad enough, the director recently confirmed the third installment has now wrapped filming and contains the most gruesome scenes in the franchise so far.

The movie welcomes back Terrifier 2’s Lauren LaVera, and Terrifier’s Samantha Scaffidi, as well as Art himself David Howard Thornton.

Terrifier 3 releases on October 25, 2024.