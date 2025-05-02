Upcoming clown movie takes horror movie marketing up a notch by letting its crazed killer loose on the streets

If you thought you had seen it all when it comes to horror movie marketing, then think again, as upcoming slasher Clown in a Cornfield has taken it to the next level by letting its villain loose on the roads.

A new video posted on Twitter by Discussing Film shows a huge truck driving around Atlanta, Georgia, USA, with a poster for Clown in a Cornfield pasted on the side. However, the creepy part is who is driving the truck – the killer clown from the movie called Frendo. Check out the clip below.

Frendo from ‘CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD’ was spotted driving around Atlanta.In theaters on May 9. pic.twitter.com/ikL4d0SZxNMay 1, 2025

Now, having versions of horror villains prowl the streets in promotion of a new movie is no new thing, just last year we saw masked assailants knocking on people’s doors for The Strangers: Chapter One, but clowns are just so much creepier. Plus, this feels reminiscent of the very real 2016 clown sightings, where people disguised as evil clowns crept up on people in isolated settings such as roads and forests.

It is not clear if Frendo driving a truck is also something that happens in Clown in a Cornfield, but judging by the movie’s description, it sounds like the killer clown causes some havoc. Based on the novel by Adam Cesare, the synopsis reads, "In a fading Midwestern town, the local legend of Frendo the clown becomes all too real as teenagers start to go missing one by one, before meeting spectacularly sticky ends."

The movie, which is directed by Eli Craig and from the producers of Smile, has already proven to be quite the hit with critics. Clown in a Cornfield currently sits at an impressive 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Clown in a Cornfield stars Katie Douglas, Carson MacCormac, Aaron Abrams, Vincent Muller, Kevin Durand, and Will Sasso.

Clown in a Corndield hits theatres on May 9. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.