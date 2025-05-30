Terrifier creator says Art the Clown’s backstory will be revealed in "the first 15 minutes" of Terrifier 4: "It's not going to disappoint"

Terrifier creator Damien Leone has given a positive and exciting update on the upcoming sequel, Terrifier 4, confirming that we will see Art’s origin story very soon.

"I know this word gets used a lot, but it's going to be epic, it's not going to disappoint," said Leone at Texas Frightmare Weekend to content creator Cris Parker of 3C Films on YouTube. "You're going to get Art’s backstory in the first 15 minutes."

We already knew that number 4 would finally reveal where the evil entity known as Art the Clown actually comes from. But the fact that we will be getting this information in the first few minutes means that the whole movie will not focus on the origin story, leaving plenty of time for the clown to wreak havoc on Miles County once again.

Leone confirmed that Terrfiier 4 was in the works back in September 2024, and later revealed that he had started on the scripts at the start of 2025, revealing on Twitter, "It’s shaping up to be a most epic, thrilling, nasty, horrifying," and “emotional," conclusion to the franchise, adding, "I will finally reveal Art’s origin."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Lia Toby / Stringer)

Although we don’t have an official synopsis for Terrifier 4 as of yet, we expect it will follow on from Terrifier 3, which saw Art terrorize final girl Sienna and the remainder of her family on Christmas Eve. The threequel ended with Sienna fatally wounding Art and the now possessed Victoria before Art escapes. However, during the final fight, Art opened a portal to hell, which swallowed Sienna’s young cousin Gabbie. At the end of the movie, Sienna vows to save Gabbie and, no doubt, finally put an end to Art for good.

The director has known how the fourth film will end for quite some time. Before Terrifier 3 hit screens, Leone told GamesRadar+, "I know the ending, which is most important." However, despite previously stating that Terrifier 4 will act as a conclusion to the franchise, the director previously told us that it might take more than one movie to finish the Terrifier story.

Art the Clown actor David Howard Thornton and Sienna star Lauren LaVera are expected to return for Terrifier 4.

Terrifier 4 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.