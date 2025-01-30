Terrifier 4 is officially in the works, with director Damien Leone teasing that the horror will finally reveal Art's origin story

Brace yourself horror fans, it's happening. Terrifier 4 is officially in the works as director Damien Leone makes some big promises for what could be the franchise’s final installment.

The franchise creator broke the news via Twitter to mark the end of his own birthday celebrations. "Thank you for all the bday wishes. Figure I’d give you a present in return!," said Leone. "The script for Terrifier 4 is in the works and it’s shaping up to be a most epic, thrilling, nasty, horrifying, emotional, and utterly satisfying conclusion. P.S., I will finally reveal Art’s origin."

Leone had already announced that number 4 was on the way, but now we finally have the confirmation we were all waiting for. Plus the addition that the fourth movie will finally touch on Art the Clown's origins, means fans will finally figure out just where the strange jester-like entity comes from – is he a demon, or was Art once human? It sounds like we will finally find out.

The Terrifier franchise has come a long way since Leone made the first short 14 years ago. The first feature movie released in 2016 followed serial killer Art the Clown’s murderous spree over one Halloween night. The second movie then introduced final girl Sienna who defeated the Clown, but of course, Art rose from the dead and returned in Terrifier 3 where he stalked Sienna during the Christmas period. Terrifier 3 ended with Sienna killing the now possessed Vicky, but Art managed to escape.

However, it is not clear at the point whether Terrifier 4 will be the last movie in the franchise despite Leone calling it a "satisfying conclusion." Before Terrifier 3 hit screens, Leone told GamesRadar+ that it may take more than one movie to finish Art’s story.

Terrifier 4 does not have a release date, cast list, or official synopsis at this time. But while you wait, check out our list of the best horror movies and keep up to date with upcoming horror movies heading your way in 2025.