Despite previously shooting down hopes for a Happy Death Day 3, it looks like director Christopher Landon is now "moving forward" with the horror sequel

News
By published

It's all happening

Happy Death Day 2 U
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

In a surprise turn of events, Happy Death Day 3 is officially moving forward.

"The third movie is moving forward,” star Jessica Rothe announced during a double-feature screening of Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U at American Cinematheque last night, with director Christopher Landon by her side in attendance (H/T BloodyDisgusting).

Landon added, "It is moving forward."

Happy Death Day, which first hit theaters in 2017, follows a college student who is forced to relive her death over and over again until she finds out who killed her (and said killer wears a creepy scary baby mask). The film was both critically and commercially successful, and spawned a sequel, Happy Death Day 2U, which was released in 2019 and was once again enormously financially successful (even though critics weren't too crazy about the story). A third movie was teased some six years ago now, but Landon told SFX it just wasn't in the cards, saying that it was entirely up to Blumhouse if the studio wanted to move forward with a third film. A three-part streaming event was even considered at some point in lieu of a proper feature-length theatrical release. However, it sounds like the third installment has finally been greenlit - and us teen slasher horror film fans can finally rejoice.

Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2 U are streaming now on Apple TV Plus. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or check out our list of movie release dates.

See more Movies News
Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about horror movies
Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter in Scream 6

Jenna Ortega says she left Scream 7 because "it was all falling apart" – "It had nothing to do with pay or scheduling"
Danielle Deadwyler as Ramona in The Woman in the Yard

New horror movie The Woman in the Yard is a sad, sophisticated exploration of mental health struggles – and Blumhouse's best film since The Invisible Man
Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Sebastian Hansen in A Minecraft Movie

From chicken jockey to "I am Steve," Minecraft director reflects on the viral moments that went mainstream: "People just really zeroed in on funny quotes"
See more latest
Most Popular
Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Sebastian Hansen in A Minecraft Movie
From chicken jockey to "I am Steve," Minecraft director reflects on the viral moments that went mainstream: "People just really zeroed in on funny quotes"
Mario Kart Baby Park map
Mario Kart's infamous Baby Park was inspired by the 2002 Olympic ice skating track, and Nintendo knew it was going to be "a love-it-or-hate-it kind of course" even during development
Palworld
How does Pocketpair spend all that Palworld money? Dev says they can take "risks" even if "we don't know what we're doing," trusting the CEO has "squirreled away enough to keep us alive"
Jennifer Coolidge in A Minecraft Movie
Minecraft movie star Jennifer Coolidge says her on-screen romance with Nitwit the Villager was "like fire"
Balatro Joker card
Wildly successful Balatro publisher says more indie devs need funding "that isn't based on making a ridiculous amount of money back"
Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World on screen
"This isn't Ubisoft": Former Nintendo PR managers say the company's mantra of "respect the value" is why Switch games "don't go on sale"
Diablo 4 season 8 boss
Blizzard details full Diablo 4 roadmap for 2025 with teasers for seasons 9 and 10, reconfirms a new expansion for 2026, and hints at multiple "new IP collabs"
The infamous &quot;you&#039;re winner&quot; trophy from Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing
22 years ago, the worst game of all time launched to a Metacritic score of just 8, and now it's on Steam with 83% positive reviews from a whole new generation of garbage lovers
Lethal Company trailer
After 4 months without an update, Lethal Company is back in business after its creator was “inspired” by playing Steam competitor Repo
Screenshot from Truckful, showing a truck on a road at night, illuminated by a street light.
Palworld developer Pocketpair's publishing arm reveals its next game – a "gorgeous (and somewhat spooky?!)" truck adventure with a "small town mystery"