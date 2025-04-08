Despite previously shooting down hopes for a Happy Death Day 3, it looks like director Christopher Landon is now "moving forward" with the horror sequel

In a surprise turn of events, Happy Death Day 3 is officially moving forward.

"The third movie is moving forward,” star Jessica Rothe announced during a double-feature screening of Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U at American Cinematheque last night, with director Christopher Landon by her side in attendance (H/T BloodyDisgusting).

Landon added, "It is moving forward."

Happy Death Day, which first hit theaters in 2017, follows a college student who is forced to relive her death over and over again until she finds out who killed her (and said killer wears a creepy scary baby mask). The film was both critically and commercially successful, and spawned a sequel, Happy Death Day 2U, which was released in 2019 and was once again enormously financially successful (even though critics weren't too crazy about the story). A third movie was teased some six years ago now, but Landon told SFX it just wasn't in the cards, saying that it was entirely up to Blumhouse if the studio wanted to move forward with a third film. A three-part streaming event was even considered at some point in lieu of a proper feature-length theatrical release. However, it sounds like the third installment has finally been greenlit - and us teen slasher horror film fans can finally rejoice.

