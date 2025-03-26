Happy Death Day writer shoots down hopes of a third movie, despite being "ready to go" with the horror sequel: "It was weird"

Exclusive: Christopher Landon says it's "up to Blumhouse and Universal" as to whether Happy Death Day 3 becomes a reality

Happy Death Day (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

It looks like horror sequel Happy Death Day 3 might be not happening after all, with writer Christopher Landon revealing it's been radio silence on the third installment for years.

"I didn't write the script because I never want to count my chickens and get ahead of myself. But I was ready to go and start writing this, but then it was sort of like, it was weird," Landon says in the new issue of SFX magazine, which features Black Mirror season 7 on the cover and hits newsstands on Wednesday, March 26.

At one stage it looked like the third installment in the time-traveling horror franchise was a sure thing, with a streaming service wanting to release it as a miniseries. "We had a lot of fits and spurts in terms of maybe we'll do it. At one point they talked about it becoming a three-part event thing for [streaming service] Peacock, which was kind of weird," adds Landon. "I was like, 'Alriiiiiight! Whatever it takes.' But then it went away and that was the last we ever heard of it – which was years ago."

The first movie, Happy Death Day, was released in 2017 and follows a college student who is forced to relive (and re-die) the same day until she finds out the identity of her murderer – kind of like Groundhog Day meets Scream. The film was met with rave reactions from fans, which later spurred a sequel Happy Death Day 2U in 2019. However, despite being teased years ago, no work has been done on the third movie so far, and it looks like it might stay that way.

"It's been an interesting journey because both movies were financially very successful, so I think it's left us and a lot of fans scratching their heads as to why we weren't allowed to make a third," says Landon. "But I don't control the purse strings, I don't call those shots. That's entirely up to Blumhouse and Universal, if they have an appetite or interest in it."

