James Gunn reassures fans that strikes won't delay DCU launch

Despite several shows facing strike-related delays, James Gunn says Creature Commandos is still set to kick off the new DCU in 2024.

"Yes, Creature Commandos is all set to come out in 2024. There have never been any delays, thank goodness," Gunn said, in response to rumors that the show had been moved to 2025. "Any info otherwise is a well-intentioned mistake or misspeaking."

The team of mutant heroes, created by J.M DeMatteis and Pat Broderick, first appeared in Weird War Tales back in 1980. The seven-episode animated series sees Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) create a black ops team of monstrous prisoners – including a vampire, a werewolf, and a gorgon.

The voice cast includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., leader of the Creature Commandos; Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic; Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky; Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus; David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein; Sean Gunn as both G.I. Robot and Weasel; and Steve Agee as John Economos.

Creature Commandos will be the first installment in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe, with Peacemaker spin-off Waller– starring Viola Davis – set to be released the same year. Other new TV shows in the works from Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran include Wonder Woman prequel Paradise Lost and Green Lantern series Lanterns. Superman: Legacy, the first DCU film, is set for a July 11, 2025 release date.

Creature Commandos is set to hit HBO Max in 2024. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and shows you should have on your radar.