The Bold and the Beautiful star Pierson Fodé is reportedly in the running for DC's new Superman.

Per Variety, Fodé sent in a self-tape which "included a montage of footage showing his very Clark Kent-like childhood on a farm in the small town of Moses Lake, Wash" and James Gunn "liked what he saw."

The report says that no official casting decisions have been made.

"The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but he’s also an alien," Gunn previously told Variety. "It’s gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug."

Per DC, the new take on Clark Kent will focus on his early life as he reconciles his human upbringing with his Kryptonian heritage. Gunn will write and direct the film.

Fodé portrayed Thomas Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful from 2015 through 2018, and can be seen next in Based on a True Story, a new dark comedy series from Peacock starring Kaley Cuoco and Natalia Dyer. He will also star in Marshmallow, a coming-of-age thriller directed by Daniel Delpurgatorio.

Gunn recently debunked a rumor that Euphoria star Jacob Elordi would take over as Clark Kent, so we'll see if he takes to Twitter once again to respond.

Superman: Legacy already has a release date of July 11, 2025, and will kick off Gunn’s and Peter Safran’s DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters plan. Check out how to watch the DC movies in order and our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows on the way.