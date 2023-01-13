James Gunn gives update on Superman casting, debunks Jacob Elordi rumor

James Gunn has responded to those Superman casting rumors – and it looks like Jacob Elordi may not be the frontrunner after all.

"My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet," Gunn tweeted (opens in new tab) in response to a series of edited photos that feature Elordi as the Man of Steel. "Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t. We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them."

It was announced in December that Man of Steel 2, starring Henry Cavill, was canceled as part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new plan for the DC Extended Universe. Gunn confirmed that he is indeed writing a new Superman movie, but one that will focus on an earlier part of the hero's life. Elordi, who is perhaps best known for playing sociopath and football star Nate Jacobs on HBO's Euphoria, was immediately fan-cast as a young Clark Kent.

Gunn's tweet ended with a Merman emoji, implying that we may hear news about a new Aquaman movie – as it was speculated last year that Jason Momoa may be ditching the fins in favor of playing DC anti-hero Lobo. Wonder Woman 3 was also canceled by Gunn and Safran, though Gunn later confirmed that Wonder Woman would indeed be part of DC's new slate in some capacity.

