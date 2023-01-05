James Gunn confirms new DC details about Wonder Woman and his upcoming slate

James Gunn has confirmed new details about his upcoming DC slate – and has debunked a Wonder Woman rumor. It's been all-change for the DC universe in recent weeks as Gunn and fellow DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran prepare to unveil more about their plans for the future of the franchise.

After a report from Variety (opens in new tab) claimed Wonder Woman would not be included in the first three years of the DCU, Gunn took to Twitter (opens in new tab) to reassure a fan: "I hereby debunk it (only because it's not true)." What is unclear, though, is whether Gal Gadot will remain in the role following the cancelation of Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3.

Gunn also confirmed (opens in new tab) the length of the DC slate, telling a fan "our slate is 8 to 10 years (but we will only be announcing some of it this month)."

"The opportunity to make DC as great as it can be and as it should be – that is the reason why I'm doing this job because I know that Peter and I can do that," Gunn has previously said of his and Safran's plans. "We spent the past couple days with a group of some of the best thinkers in the industry, the best writers in the industry starting to map out that eight to 10 year plan of what it’s going to look like in theater, in TV, in animation, across the board for these characters."

So far, all that's known about Gunn and Safran's slate is that it will include an all new Superman movie. As the Supes film is set to focus on a younger incarnation of the character, Henry Cavill is no longer back as the hero – just months after his Black Adam post-credits scene appearance and subsequent Instagram post confirming his return to the role.

The next movie on the DC release slate is Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which arrives this March 17. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies to keep up to date with what's known about the future of the franchise so far.