Euphoria star Jacob Elordi said no to a Superman audition leaving us to mourn what could have been

Jacob Elordi turned down an audition for Superman – and our hearts are broken.

"Well, they asked me to read for Superman," Elordi told GQ. "That was immediately, 'No, thank you.' That’s too much. That’s too dark for me."

After it was announced last year that Henry Cavill would no longer reprise his longstanding DC role as Superman, the search began for a new, younger actor to take over the role. Superman: Legacy, the first movie in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC slate, sees the classic hero embark on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent.

Elordi, perhaps best known for playing Nate Jacobs on Euphoria, was immediately fan-cast as a young Clark Kent. The fan-casting spiraled into a series of rumors that Elordi had been cast as James Gunn's new Superman – though given the fact that he was asked to read for the role, the rumors weren't too far off. David Corenswet was ultimately cast in the role, with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Superman aside, the actor has a lot on his plate with starring as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla and fictional aristocrat Felix Catton in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn. Elordi also stars as Bobby Falls, a serial killer based on Larry Lee Ranes, in the true crime thriller He Went That Way starring Zachary Quinto.

Priscilla is in theaters now. Saltburn begins its wide theatrical release on November 22, 2023. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.