James Gunn shuts down a long-standing story rumor about Superman: Legacy

James Gunn has debunked a theory about Superman: Legacy's storyline – and the director's upcoming movie won't involve any Middle Eastern conflict.

"Please tell us the 'terrorist threat in the Middle East' storyline rumor isn't true," wrote one Threads user. "It isn't true," Gunn replied .

There have been rumors circulating since the summer that the movie's plot would involve conflict in the fictional Middle Eastern country of Bialya, which is where the Scarab in Blue Beetle originates from. Gunn pretty quickly shut that theory down, though.

Superman: Legacy is the first movie in Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters and will follow Clark Kent in his early years as Superman, as he attempts to reconcile his Krypton heritage with life as a human on Earth.

David Corenswet will play Clark Kent, while The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan is Lois Lane. The movie will also feature Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Fantastic, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner (AKA Green Lantern), and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

While Superman: Legacy may be the first movie in this new phase of DC Comics on screen, it's not the official start of Chapter One. Creature Commandos, the upcoming animated series set to stream on Max in 2024, is the first project in Gods and Monsters. Oh, and Blue Beetle, the protagonist of the 2023 movie of the same name, is the first DCU character. Keeping up?

Superman: Legacy is set to hit the big screen on July 11, 2025.