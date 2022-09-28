Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman answer your biggest Deadpool 3 questions, sort of

The internet has lost its collective mind over news that Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Unsurprisingly, the actor and his new co-star Ryan Reynolds have been reveling in the attention, and have now answered some of our biggest questions about the sequel. Sort of. In a video posted on Twitter, Jackman and Reynolds offer a "quick explainer" on "timeline questions, Logan canon, MCU FAQ" and more.

"How is Wolverine alive after Logan?'" asks Jackman on our behalf – because, yes, we've all been wondering what's going on with Wolverine considering we said farewell to the character in James Mangold's movie.

"Logan takes place in 2029," answers Reynolds. "Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan. Not touching that. What actually happens in our film is, these two fucking guys..." From there, unfortunately, the song 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go' by Wham! plays loudly over the top, making the plot of the movie incomprehensible (though we suspect some lip-readers out there will give a go to translating what the duo are talking about). Watch the video below.

Quick explainer video that tackles…1) Timeline questions2) Logan canon3) MCU FAQ4) Whether we can do this all day or not pic.twitter.com/50lBsfYS5pSeptember 28, 2022 See more

What's potentially quite interesting is that Reynolds actually low-key revealed the plot of Deadpool 3 back in 2021 on Twitter. "Before Disney bought Fox, Deadpool 3 was gonna be a road trip between Deadpool and Logan. Rashomon style," he previously posted while promoting the mental health awareness campaign #BellLetsTalk from Bell Canada, a company trying to raise awareness and combat stigma surrounding mental illness. "For real," the actor added.

A road trip between Wolverine and Deadpool? Sounds like a lot of fun. What's more, the first reports indicating the plot of Deadpool 3 were first published as early as 2019. "They’ve been joking about it for years, but insiders tell me that the possibility of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds onscreen as Wolverine and Deadpool is no laughing matter," wrote Showbiz Cheat Sheet (opens in new tab) . "Disney wants to offer Jackman truckloads of cash to return as Logan one more time to face Deadpool in an R-rated buddy picture, kind of a 48 Hours with mutants."

Whether the plot of Deadpool 3 has been changed since then remains unclear, but whatever happens, the idea of Wolverine and Deadpool teaming up is a brilliant one, and it will surely be a highlight of Marvel Phase 6.

