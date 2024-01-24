Ryan Reynolds celebrates Deadpool 3 wrapping in the most Wade Wilson way

Deadpool 3 has officially wrapped filming – and Ryan Reynolds has posted a behind-the-scenes photo to commemorate.

"The suit hides the blood. Also sweat... But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it's mostly tears," Reynolds wrote on Twitter. "A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @RealHughJackman ... all under the stalwart leadership of @ShawnLevyDirect."

The behind-the-scenes photo in question is, in true Deadpool fashion, a crotch shot of Reynolds in the suit.

Continued Reynolds: "I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn't happen very often. See ya July 26th..."

Many set photos have been making the rounds online, including one that shows off Dogpool – who is, you guessed it, the dog version of Deadpool – and a Samurai version of the Deadpool suit. We still don't have a plot synopsis, but we know Deadpool and Wolverine will be punching each other a whole lot. Elektra is supposed to be there, too.

The third installment is directed by Levy, who Reynolds previously collaborated with on The Adam Project and Free Guy, from a screenplay by returning Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The movie is set to be the first-ever R-rated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was initially slated for a May 3, 2024 release date before filming was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA stikes.

Deadpool 3 will hit theaters on July 26. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.