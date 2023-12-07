Ryan Reynolds responds to the neverending Deadpool 3 leaks by revealing some 'spoilers' of his own

Ryan Reynolds has responded to the ongoing Deadpool 3 leaks with some choice scoops of his own – and they involve Mickey Mouse, for some reason.

Taking to Twitter, Reynolds posted a series of photoshopped images from the set of Deadpool 3, featuring the likes of the Predator, Mickey Mouse, and Urkel. Call it a hunch, but we don’t think they’ll be turning up in Deadpool and Wolverine’s team-up adventure.

Reynolds wrote, "Deadpool began with a leak. So I’m joining in. But PLEASE don’t overuse the phrase, 'Deadpool Leaks' because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks or Deadpool spoilers or perhaps, Deadpool Scoops. #DeadpoolLeaks #DeadpoolSpoiler #DeadpoolScoop."

This follows on from Reynolds releasing a statement on his Instagram account taking aim at those who spread leaks – including the reveal that a certain X-Men villain returning in Deadpool 3. And, yes, I realize the irony of linking to a leak. I'm breaking the fourth wall and being all meta, just like Deadpool.

"The film is built for audience joy – and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen," Reynolds wrote.

What we do know about Deadpool 3, however, is that Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth will be joined by Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine for the first time since 2017’s Logan. He’s even coming equipped with his comics-accurate yellow and blue costume. Snikt, snikt, indeed.

Deadpool 3, directed by Shawn Levy, is set to hit cinemas on July 26, 2024. For more from the MCU, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 5. Need to catch up before next year? Here’s how to watch the Marvel movies in order.