New Deadpool 3 set photos might have just confirmed another major X-Men cameo

Deadpool 3 is currently filming with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds back as Wolverine and the Merc with a Mouth, respectively. However, some new on-set pictures suggest they won’t be the only Marvel stars appearing in the upcoming threequel.

Now, if you’re looking to avoid all spoilers for the upcoming MCU movie, we’d suggest averting your eyes.

Still here? Well, we were very intrigued to see that a certain X-Men character seemingly appears in the new photos. A series of action shots, first shared by The Mirror, feature Jackman – clad in his yellow costume – fighting a certain Sabretooth.

The character is a prolific Wolverine villain and has previously appeared on-screen in Fox’s X-Men, where he was played by Tyler Mane. He also appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, where he was played by Liev Schreiber. It’s not yet clear if any of these actors will be back to play the role.

That’s not the only element that fans spotted in the pictures either as some fans spotted a car with a flame on it that looks a bit like Human Torch's Hot Rod. Per The Mirror too, there was another X-Men character on set as well: Toad. Although, nothing has been confirmed about that one yet.

Director Shawn Levy has previously teased cameos in his upcoming movie. "What blew my mind is how easy some of those cameos have been," Levy shared told the Happy Sad Confused Podcast. "People love Deadpool. People love Ryan [Reynolds]. Thankfully people also seem to like my work. They know that Ryan and I are in a groove of creative brotherhood that is unique and seems to be working. So, yeah… I love that there's been a proliferation of casting rumors around my movie because there's so many that it's impossible to know what's real and what's made up."

Deadpool is set to be released on July 26, 2024. Check out all of the new superhero movies and the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way.