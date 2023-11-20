Hugh Jackman teases that Deadpool 3 has resumed filming

After the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike brought the movie industry to a standstill, it looks like cameras are once again rolling on Deadpool 3.

The film stars Ryan Reynolds as the titular Merc with a Mouth, while Hugh Jackman will reprise his iconic role as Wolverine.

Thanks to an Instagram post from Jackman, we can hazard a guess that production is once again moving full steam ahead on the Marvel threequel. "Sporting the chops can only mean one thing," Jackman captioned the photo, which shows the actor standing in front of Buckingham Palace in the UK. The key thing to note, though, is that Jackman's facial hair is an exact match for Wolverine's.

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) A photo posted by on

While the actors' strike has finally come to an end, it wasn't quite in time to avoid disruption for the Marvel film. Deadpool 3 has been pushed from May 3, 2024 to July 26, 2024 – further Marvel delays means the threequel will be the only MCU film released next year.

Since the strike ended, Reynolds has shared that he and Jackman will be joined by an adorable co-star: Dogpool.

As for this year's MCU offerings, Loki season 2 has just wrapped up on Disney Plus, while The Marvels is in theaters now. The Marvels has suffered a historic second weekend drop at the box office, but star Iman Vellani isn't letting it get her down.

The Marvels may even have set up Deadpool 3, though we'll have to wait and see to find out for certain.

