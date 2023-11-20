The Marvels star Iman Vellani has perfect response to the movie's box office woes

The Marvels star Iman Vellani isn't letting the MCU film's poor box office get her down. The film had Marvel's lowest ever opening weekend and has also suffered a historic second weekend drop.
"I don't want to focus on something that's not even in my control, because what's the point?" Vellani told Yahoo! Entertainment. "That's for Bob Iger."
For Vellani, the fact she enjoys the film is enough. "[The box office] has nothing to do with me," she added. "I'm happy with the finished product, and the people that I care about enjoyed the film. It's genuinely a good time watching this movie, and that's all we can ask for with these films. It has superheroes, it takes place in space, it's not that deep and it's about teamwork and sisterhood. It's a fun movie, and I'm just so happy that I can share it with people."
The Marvels sees Vellani's Ms. Marvel, Teyonah Parris's Monica Rambeau, and Brie Larson's Carol Danvers team up to take on the villainous Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton).
While Vellani isn't concerned by the box office, Stephen King has come to the movie's defence amid the low result. "I don't go to MCU movies, don't care for them, but I find this barely masked gloating over the low box office for The Marvels very unpleasant. Why gloat over failure?" King tweeted.
He added: "Some of the rejection of The Marvels may be adolescent fanboy hate. You know, 'Yuck! GIRLS!'"
The Marvels is in theaters now. For much more on the movie, check out our deep dives on:
- The comics that influenced The Marvels, according to Nia DaCosta
- Nia DaCosta explaining The Marvels’ “lighter, softer” Fury
- The Marvels director weighing in on whether or not you need to have watched the TV shows beforehand
- The MCU movies and shows to watch before The Marvels
- How many Captain Marvels are there in Marvel Comics?
- Ms. Marvel: The powers and comic book origins of Kamala Khan
- The comic book history of Monica Rambeau
- When does The Marvels take place on the Marvel timeline?
- The Marvels ending explained
- All of The Marvels Easter eggs and MCU references
- All of The Marvels cameos - listed and explained
- The Marvels post-credits scenes explained
- Who is Binary in Marvel Comics?
- What team is Kamala Khan recruiting for at the end of The Marvels?
- How does The Marvels ending set up Deadpool 3?
- Breaking down Kelsey Grammer’s Beast cameo in The Marvels