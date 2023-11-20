The Marvels star Iman Vellani has perfect response to the movie's box office woes

The Marvels star Iman Vellani isn't letting the MCU film's poor box office get her down. The film had Marvel's lowest ever opening weekend and has also suffered a historic second weekend drop.

"I don't want to focus on something that's not even in my control, because what's the point?" Vellani told Yahoo! Entertainment. "That's for Bob Iger."

For Vellani, the fact she enjoys the film is enough. "[The box office] has nothing to do with me," she added. "I'm happy with the finished product, and the people that I care about enjoyed the film. It's genuinely a good time watching this movie, and that's all we can ask for with these films. It has superheroes, it takes place in space, it's not that deep and it's about teamwork and sisterhood. It's a fun movie, and I'm just so happy that I can share it with people."

The Marvels sees Vellani's Ms. Marvel, Teyonah Parris's Monica Rambeau, and Brie Larson's Carol Danvers team up to take on the villainous Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton).

While Vellani isn't concerned by the box office, Stephen King has come to the movie's defence amid the low result. "I don't go to MCU movies, don't care for them, but I find this barely masked gloating over the low box office for The Marvels very unpleasant. Why gloat over failure?" King tweeted .

He added: "Some of the rejection of The Marvels may be adolescent fanboy hate. You know, 'Yuck! GIRLS!'"

