Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani calls Thunderbolts "The Breakfast Club in tactical gear"

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani is a fan of Thunderbolts*, taking to Letterboxd to share her review of the Marvel Phase 5 movie.

"Five emotionally constipated misfits are forced into trauma bonding under the watchful eye of a morally bankrupt authority figure and – oh, um, hey, so this is The Breakfast Club in tactical gear. I live," Vellani wrote.

Vellani isn't the only person won over by the new Marvel movie, either. The film holds a score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, with our own Thunderbolts* review verdict reading: "Thunderbolts* is a refreshing offering from the MCU that takes plenty of big swings and only occasionally misses. The movie cares more about the characters and relationships on screen than the franchise at large, and that means we do too."

Disney CEO Bob Iger agrees that Thunderbolts* is special, too. "In our zeal to flood our streaming platform with more content, we turned to all of our creative engines, including Marvel, and had them produce a lot more," Iger said on a conference call with Wall Street analysts.

"We've also learned over time that quantity does not necessarily beget quality," he continued. "Frankly, we've all admitted to ourselves that we lost a little focus by making too much. By consolidating a bit and having Marvel focus much more on their films, we believe it will result in better quality. I think the first and best example of that is Thunderbolts*."

Thunderbolts* is in theaters now.