Marvel star Scarlett Johansson "asked to have [her] credit removed" from Thunderbolts because she "wasn't involved"

Former Black Widow Scarlett Johansson didn't want to be credited on the Marvel Phase 5 movie Thunderbolts*, because she wasn't actually involved with the film.

In conversation with Thunderbolts star David Harbour for Interview Magazine, Johansson answered "no" when asked if she'd seen the movie yet. Then, when Harbour congratulated her for being an executive producer, said: "I asked to have my credit removed because I wasn't involved."

When Harbour joked that she hated the movie, Johansson answered, "No, you're just wanting that to be the case," then affirmed she's "proud" of the cast.

Johansson has been clear before that she has no plans to return to the MCU as an actor, though she has indicated that she's open to directing a movie. "Even producing Black Widow and being a part of the production of that, and the development of the story, and the story between Natasha and Yelena… [there is] I think, a way of doing it, a way of maintaining the integrity of the idea of human connection, family, disappointment, all of the things that were themes in [Eleanor the Great], and doing it in a giant way in a giant universe — there's ways of doing that… So, yeah, definitely, it could be, it would be fun," she said recently.

In the same interview with Harbour, Johansson also got candid about her experience as Black Widow. "Like in [Captain America: The] Winter Soldier with Chris [Evans], we were really dynamic. In some of the other films, the cast was so enormous and there was so much plot to serve that you start to feel like you’re a device to move it along," she said.

Next up for Marvel on the big screen is The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will kickstart Marvel Phase 6. Before that, though, there's one last Marvel Phase 5 project – Ironheart lands on Disney Plus this June 24 in the US and June 25 in the UK.

