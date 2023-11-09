Ryan Reynolds announces Deadpool 3’s new release window – via the medium of doggo

Ryan Reynolds has seemingly confirmed Deadpool 3’s new release window with the weirdest Deadpool variant ever: Dogpool.

Taking to Twitter – post-actors’ strike – Reynolds wrote, "Did Dogpool save the day? Not a chance in gremlin hell. But she IS currently causing the Disney plushy merch department nightmares. Coming with the movie, Summer 2024."

Attached is a picture of Dogpool themselves, who will seemingly have a part to play in the upcoming R-Rated MCU threequel. They even have their own Instagram account, naturally.

The new comic book movie, which sees Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth team up with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, doesn’t yet have an official date in the calendars. Deadpool 3 had previously been moved from its May 3, 2024 release date, and ‘Summer 2024’ would likely put it around the July spot occupied so well this year by the likes of Barbie and Oppenheimer.

That wonderful Deadpool-themed dog onesie isn’t the only fit check we’ve seen so far. The first official image of Deadpool 3 showed off Wolverine’s classic yellow-and-blue costume.

Speaking on Jake’s Takes, director Shawn Levy commented on the comic-accurate outfit recalled Jackman’s reaction: "When I approached Hugh with that idea, he’s like ‘Fuck yeah!’"

Levy added, "When we first told Kevin Feige that Hugh Jackman wanted to join the movie, my recollection is damn near the first thing he said [was], ‘let’s go with the blue and yellow. Just tell me we’re going with the blue and yellow.’"

