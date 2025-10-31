Lanterns is no longer set to premiere before Supergirl, according to DC report

In a potential shake up to the DC slate, it sounds like Lanterns could actually arrive after Supergirl, according to the latest update.

As spotted by the Green Lanterns Podcast, The Hollywood Reporter indicated earlier in October that Supergirl would arrive before Lanterns while discussing Peacemaker season 2. "The finale will mark the last of the Gunn-verse we'll see until June's Supergirl," said the publication's newsletter.

The podcast reached out for clarification, and, according to the email exchange the podcast shared, THR confirmed that Lanterns is now expected after Supergirl.

This is a slight change to what was already known about Lanterns' potential release schedule. In February, James Gunn and his co-CEO Peter Safran indicated that Lanterns would arrive in early 2026, per Deadline. Supergirl is coming on June 26, so it would seem Lanterns has been shifted back by a few months.

Of course, since Lanterns never officially had a release date, this isn't strictly a delay. Things also might shift again, and nothing has actually been confirmed by DC Studios.

Lanterns stars Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan. "Our show is in a lot of ways about replacement – when should someone step aside and when is it time for the next person to take the reins?" showrunner Chris Mundy said recently. "That push and pull between those two characters is really important. So much of the power that John has is by not taking the bait, understanding that you lose your power if you’re yelling and screaming."

