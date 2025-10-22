James Gunn breaks down why Darkseid won't be appearing in the DCU just yet – and it's because of Zack Snyder and Marvel

"Using Darkseid as the big bad right now is not necessarily the thing"

Darkseid in Zack Snyder&#039;s Justice League
James Gunn has shared why big bad Darkseid won't be appearing in the DCU anytime soon, and there are two main reasons.

"Aspects of Darkseid and Thanos are obviously very similar," Gunn said in a YouTube roundtable. "They look very similar, and because of that I think that to give you probably more of an answer than you expected, using Darkseid as the big bad right now is not necessarily the thing, for a lot of reasons. Because Zack did it so cool in his way and because of Thanos and Marvel."

