As Mister Miracle showrunner teases the new DC series, fans are sharing their dream casting ideas

Mister Miracle showrunner Tom King has teased the upcoming animated DC show, which has prompted fans to speculate about its place in the DCU and who might voice the two main characters.

"At work on these two lovebirds," King wrote on Threads, accompanied by some comic art of Mister Miracle and Big Barda by Mitch Gerads (King and Gerads wrote and illustrated Mister Miracle vol. 4 #1–12, which ran between 2017 and 2019).

The new series will follow Scott Free, AKA Mister Miracle. In the comics, he's the son of Highfather, the ruler of New Genesis, but was adopted by Darkseid and raised in Apokolips. He eventually escapes Apokolips and heads to Earth, where he becomes Mister Miracle. His love interest, Big Barda, is a member of Darkseid's Female Furies, but follows Scott to Earth.

It hasn't yet been confirmed whether the show will be part of the main DCU Chapter One, or part of Elseworlds, which encompasses other DC projects that aren't part of James Gunn's interconnected universe, like The Batman and the Joker movies.

"There is a good chance this will be Elseworlds, unlike Woman of Tomorrow, King's Mister Miracle isn't part of the main continuity of the main comics line, so the show may end up as Elseworld too," suggested one Reddit user.

Fans are also sharing their casting ideas for the two leads. "I would vote for Kit Harrington and Gwendoline Christie," said another user, while someone else wrote, "Need Casey Affleck as Mr Miracle."

As for what else we can expect from the show, the official logline reads: "No prison can hold him. No trap can contain him. He is Scott Free, the worldwide celebrity sensation known as Mister Miracle, and he is the greatest escape artist who ever lived. But can he pull off the ultimate trick – and escape death itself?"

It goes on to describe the show as "a harrowing, hilarious, heart-wrenching journey across the pitfalls of the ordinary and extraordinary as the son of God raised by the devil tries to save his family, his world, and maybe even himself."

Mister Miracle doesn't have a release date yet.