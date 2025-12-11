First full Supergirl trailer features the DCU's Krypton, Jason Momoa's Lobo, and a reluctant superhero who just wants to party

Supergirl | Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Following a tantalizing cameo at the end of this summer's Superman, the trailer for Supergirl has arrived, giving us a first full look at Kara Zor-El's intergalactic DCU adventure.

Backed by Blondie's 'Call Me', the 2-minute trailer sees Milly Alcock's perpetually hungover Supergirl on a reluctant path towards embracing her fate as a superpowered protector of the innocent, not unlike her cousin, Kal-El.

DCU head honcho James Gunn previously revealed that Supergirl is a "space adventure… like Guardians", and that much is plain to see from the Supergirl trailer's first footage, which features a host of Guardians-esque locations, gnarly mercenaries and sci-fi action.

Alongside the welcome return of bad dog Krypto, the first Supergirl trailer also features our first look proper at the DCU's Krypton, which Kara ominously notes "didn't die in a day… the gods were not that kind." Matthias Schoenaerts' antagonist, Krem of the Yellow Hills, makes an appearance, and there's a very brief glimpse of Jason Momoa's Lobo – an almost unkillable space biker bounty hunter. Lobo's not present in the original Woman of Tomorrow comic, so the character's role here is something of a mystery.

Directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya, Cruella) and written by Ana Nogueira, Supergirl is taking its cues from Tom King's celebrated mini-series, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Like that mini-series, Eve Ridley's Ruthye Marye Knoll is positioned to be a major player – it's Ruthye's vengeful pursuit of Krem that drives the story on the page – and in the trailer, Ruthye seems to have taken a keen interest in Kara (and her cousin).

At a press conference attended by GamesRadar+ following an early screening of the trailer, Gillespie and Alcock noted that the next instalment in the DCU: Chapter One will be "completely different tonally" from Superman. James Gunn, meanwhile, revealed that he was interested in adapting Woman of Tomorrow with Milly Alcock before he even took over as the co-CEO of DC Studios. Alcock and Gillespie also confirmed a major cameo, with David Corenswet's Superman set to appear in the film.

Supergirl hits theaters on June 26, 2026.