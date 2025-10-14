Supergirl is a "space adventure" like Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn says

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared that Supergirl has something in common with his Marvel debut, Guardians of the Galaxy.

"Both those things are worked in. We knew both of those stories were a part of what we originally put together, so they're part of the overall tapestry, but they're also their own thing," Gunn told Rolling Stone, referring to the Peacemaker season 2 finale plotlines that involved Chris getting stranded in another universe and Rick Flag Sr. working against metahumans.

"Supergirl especially is a space adventure," he continued. "It's like Guardians. Lanterns is its own thing. There's just a longer, sort of a bigger world we're building with all these different pieces and they do all come together and intersect sometimes in a story fashion and sometimes just in a, you know, 'Here's another piece of the world' fashion."

Supergirl is arriving next year, alongside the Green Lantern TV show Lanterns. After that, the next big screen release will be Superman sort-of-sequel Man of Tomorrow, which will see Supes and his arch enemy Lex Luthor team-up against a bigger threat (which seems to be Braniac).

As for Peacemaker, it seems unlikely it will be returning for a season 3 – and Gunn has addressed fan criticism of the finale, which some saw as a let-down thanks to a lack of major cameos or huge reveals. "Not everyone can love everything," Gunn wrote on Threads. "I love the episode but I understand not everyone does, which is completely fair."

