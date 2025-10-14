James Gunn loves the Peacemaker season 2 finale but says it's "completely fair" if you didn't like it

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has responded to criticism of the divisive Peacemaker season 2 finale.

After being asked by a fan on Threads whether he had seen the criticism of the finale and the show, the terminally online Gunn replied, "Definitely! Not everyone can love everything. I love the episode but I understand not everyone does, which is completely fair."

Currently sitting at a series-low 6.7/10 rating on IMDb, the Peacemaker season 2 finale was derided by viewers for its lack of big-time reveals, while also racing through certain character arcs.

As a counterpoint, Gunn also wrote on Threads, "I don't get that people don't think there aren't big reveals here, including Checkmate and Salvation."

As the writer-director alluded to, the Peacemaker season 2 ending was filled with various setups that made good on Gunn's claim that the season was a "prequel" to 2027's Man of Tomorrow. Not least of all is the emergence of Salvation, an alternate dimension that Rick Flag Sr. plans to use to house all of Earth's metahumans.

In a recent Q&A, Gunn won't expect fans to know all of that going into the Superman sequel. He said (via Variety), “I’m not expecting people to go into Man of Tomorrow and know what Salvation is. You’ll find out anything you need to know about metahumans disappearing through that movie.”

Next up for the DCU is Supergirl, which hits cinemas on June 26, 2026. For more, check out our guides to upcoming DC movies and DCU Chapter One.