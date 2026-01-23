Jason Momoa's Lobo makes his full debut in a fiery new Supergirl clip

We got a quick glimpse of Jason Momoa's Lobo in the first teaser for DC Studios' next big movie, Supergirl, and now the Main Man has been fully revealed in a new clip from the film that shows off all the usual Lobo hallmarks, from his big bad space motorcycle to his chain hook.

Check it out:

In comics, Lobo is known as the "Last Czarnian," the final survivor of his people, giving him something in common with Millie Alcock's Supergirl. He's also got a long history of rivalry with Superman and his allies, meaning his relationship with Supergirl could be quite complex in the film.

"When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice," reads DC Studios' official synopsis for Supergirl.

While you might expect that Supergirl's companion mentioned in the synopsis is Lobo, and while he's along for the ride, it's Eve Ridley's Ruthye Marye Knoll who brings Kara Zor-El into her fight against the alien conqueror Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts).

Alcock made her debut as Supergirl in 2025's Superman, with a memorable cameo towards the end of the film in which she visits Superman's Fortress of Solitude to pick up her dog Krypto before jetting off to drown her sorrows in extra-terrestrial alcohol on planets where she is rendered powerless thanks to a red sun.

Supergirl hits theaters on June 26. While we wait, stay up to date on all the upcoming DC movies and shows in the works.