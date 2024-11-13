Netflix closes the loop as Wednesday season 2 casts Lady Gaga after her hit song 'Bloody Mary' went viral with videos of Jenna Ortega's dancing

Ready to dance, dance, dance, with your hands, hands, hands above your head? Lady Gaga is joining the cast of Wednesday season 2.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Gaga is filming the second season of the popular Netflix show as we speak - though we don't know what character she'll play.

After Wednesday hit Netflix in 2022, the show went massively viral thanks to a dance scene that Jenna Ortega choreographed herself. In the scene, Wednesday dances to the song "Goo Goo Muck" by The Cramps - and impresses everyone in attendance. The clip was uploaded to TikTok, but the audio was changed to a sped-up version of Lady Gaga's "Bloody Mary," a fan-favorite track off of her 2011 album Born This Way. Because of the clip's popularity, the song entered the Billboard charts in January of 2023, with Gaga even making her own video using Ortega's moves.

Following its debut, the fantasy-comedy series quickly became the second most-watched English-language series on Netflix. Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and executive produced by Tim Burton, it focuses on 16-year-old Wednesday Addams and her treacherous adventures at Nevermore Academy.

Newcomers to the cast include Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort, Billie Piper as Capri, Joanna Lumley as Grandmama, Thandiwe Newton as Dr. Fairburn, and the legendary Christopher Lloyd - who played Uncle Fester in the live-action '90s Addams Family movies that starred Cristina Ricci as Wednesday.

Gaga most recently starred in the slightly controversial musical-superhero sequel Joker: Folie a Deux as Lee Quinzel, a new take on iconic DC comics character Harley Quinn. Her last TV role saw her play Scathach, a creature in Irish mythology, on American Horror Story: Roanoke. Earlier that year, she took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress for her role as The Countess in American Horror Story: Hotel.

Wednesday season 2 is set to release sometime in 2025. For more, check out our lists of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to stream right now.