Dishonored devs announce "immersive, third-person" Blade game, but it sounds like we won't be playing it for a while: "Sit back, let us cook"

Arkane Lyon, the studio behind Dishonored and Deathloop, is working on a third-person Blade game with Marvel, but it sounds like we won't be playing it for some time to come.

"In Marvel’s Blade, Eric Brooks is the legendary Daywalker, half-man, half-vampire torn between the warm society of the living and the rushing power of the undead," according to the official description. "From Bethesda and Arkane Lyon, the studio that brought you Dishonored and Deathloop, Marvel’s Blade is a mature, single-player, third-person game set in the heart of Paris, now in development in collaboration with Marvel Games."

The news was announced at The Game Awards, and Arkane's Dinga Bakaba took to the stage to speak briefly about the game, calling it an "immersive, third-person" title, hinting that it'll build on the immersive sim lineage that Arkane is known for with some new twists. Bakaba also said "sit back, let us cook," which I'm taking to mean that we shouldn't expect to see much more of Blade for some time to come.

Blade joins several other upcoming Marvel games in early development, including Marvel's Wolverine from Spider-Man studio Insomniac, a World War 2 game featuring Captain America and Black Panther from Uncharted veteran Amy Hennig, plus Black Panther title and an Iron Man game from EA. Even if details on many of these games are thin right now, it seems we can still count on Marvel's insistence on getting its name up front on every video game it's liscensed.

